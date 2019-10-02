French skiff comes home

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Rose of Argyll made a voyage to its namesake last week, passing through the Crinan Canal.

Built in 1964 at the James Adam & Sons shipyard on the River Clyde, the Loch Fyne Skiff was originally used for fishing herring.

She sailed the Scottish and English coast until the 1990s, but after being damaged in the Guld of Morbihan, France, she was abandoned to her fate.

Rediscovered by Benoît Cayla and Cyrille Hébert, an exhaustive repair and restoration was begun. She is now home ported in Douarnenez, Brittany.

Travelling from Ullapool to Brittany, the crew were keen to make a trip up Loch Fyne to take her back to her roots and find some herring.

Without an engine and sculling down the canal, the crew said rowing in this way when out at sea is ‘like a type of dance to keep you entertained until the wind picks up’.