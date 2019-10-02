Argyll makes its mark on Scottish outdoor awards

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll businesses and attractions are among the finalists in this year’s Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards.

Now in their fourth year, the awards celebrate and reward the best in the outdoor and leisure industry across Scotland.

Lochgilphead Caravan Park is up against stiff competition in the campsite category and Portavadie has made it to the final of the spa category. Glenbarr Stores is up for best B&B and Inveraray Castle has been nominated in the best tour experience and visitor attraction category.

Argyll Holidays sites have been nominated for numerous awards, including Hunters Quay for best value accommodation and self catering.

Fifteen sites will battle it out for the best holiday park award, with four finalists from Argyll – Argyll Caravan Park, Inveraray; Drimsynie Estate; Hunters Quay and Loch Eck Caravan Park.

The winners, selected by a panel of industry judges, will be announced at a gala in Glasgow on Friday November 1.