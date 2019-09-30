Salmon firm funds Inveraray shinty equipment

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Inveraray Shinty Club has been boosted by a donation from the Scottish Salmon Company’s community fund.

The money will allow the club’s junior team to invest in new training kit and goal posts, enhancing their ability to compete in games and tournaments. New portable goals will be used during outdoor training sessions and competitions.

Established in 2017 as part of the Scottish Salmon Company’s Community Charter, the fund encourages Scottish Salmon Company staff to nominate groups, charities and organisations that support health and well-being for a funding grant of up to £250.

The young Inveraray team was nominated by Barbara Burden, canteen supervisor at the Scottish Salmon Company.

Craig Anderson, the company’s chief executive, said: ‘We are committed to supporting the rural communities where our staff live and work.

‘Inveraray Shinty Club does great work promoting health and well-being. We’re delighted to support them with funding for new equipment and hope this will encourage others to participate.’

Euan McMurdo, chairman of Inveraray Shinty Club, said: ‘We’re so grateful to the Scottish Salmon Company for their generous donation. Their support means a lot to us and will greatly benefit our junior team. It will also improve the quality of the training our club provides and encourage more participation from young people in the Inveraray area.’

Inveraray Shinty Club was established in 1877 and has achieved success over the years in competitions including the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup, having won the trophy nine times.