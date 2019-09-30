Glasgow health wrangle could add £1m to Argyll overspend

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

An overspend of more than £2million is being forecast by health chiefs in Argyll and Bute for the current financial year – but health services are currently almost half a million in the black.

The biggest threat to the year-end spending figures is a long-running dispute with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde over charges for services.

The figures were revealed in a report presented to members of the area’s Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) integration joint board (IJB) on Wednesday September 25.

The HSCP was operating at an overspend of £435,000 as of July 31, but while £933,000 has been overspent on social work services, health has an underspend of £498,000.

The vast majority of the projected overspend for 2019/20 is on social work, at £1.932m, with a further £0.205m forecast to be overspent on health.

Addressing the figures for the year to date, head of finance and transformation Judy Orr said: ‘Within health delivered services, the underspend is mainly due to successful appeal of rateable values following the last revaluation, rebates received and vacancy savings.

‘There are overspends on adult services linked to savings not being achieved in addition to increased costs for agency/locum staff and GP prescribing.

‘There is also an overspend as we have not yet met our target for slippage on budget reserves which includes one-off, in-year allocations.

‘Within social work the overspends are mainly on learning disability joint residential and supported living and physical disability supported living arising due to service demands.

‘Within learning disability, the variance is caused by a failure to deliver planned savings along with spend above budgeted levels.

‘There are some offsetting underspends on central management costs within children and families and child protection due to staffing underspends and some slippage on expenditure and underspends on adult services central management costs due to phasing and reduced demand.

‘Efforts have been made in July to phase budgets more closely in line with historic patterns of expenditure and expected trends and to increase the correlation with the forecast.

‘On health, the underspend has increased by £137,000 and continues the trend experienced in the first quarter. The main cause is the revised tariffs for out of area patients.

‘In addition, we have had a mental health long stay patient from out of our area which accounts for £60,000 of the in-month movement which is unusual.’

On the forecast year overspend, Ms Orr added: ‘The biggest single area of social work overspend is on learning disability, where there has been a failure to deliver anticipated savings so far, along with higher than budgeted demand.

‘This links closely with the year to date position. Again both are affected by the same factors. The next two largest areas of forecast overspend are physical disability and older people.’

The biggest threat to the financial position of the IJB remains an ongoing dispute over service level agreement charges with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with the overspend liable to rise should no deal be reached.

Ms Orr added: ‘The IJB made a decision to reject the increase [in service level agreement charges] and the forecast outturn reflects this position. If this position is not accepted by Greater Glasgow and Clyde then there is a risk that the outturn overspend could increase by £2m to £3m.’