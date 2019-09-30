Gearing up for a killer climb

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lochgilphead man David MacInnes is aiming high with his next fundraising challenge.

David and his team are taking on the formidable task of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, in aid of Anthony Nolan and Bloodwise, in October 2020 and they have already started training.

The team taking on the challenge is made up of leukaemia survivors, stem cell donors and charity supporters. Other members have friends or family who have suffered from leukaemia.

Brett Grist, who received stem cells from David, is part of the team taking on the gruelling climb. And if all goes to plan, the team will reach the summit on the day marking Brett’s five years of remission.

Some of the group met on Sunday September 22 to take on rain and wind as they climbed The Cobbler at Arrochar.

Team members in England will have a harder time training, with fewer hills around them, but everyone intends to climb a few more munros together and the Scottish members are going to take advantage of their surroundings and climb the hills more frequently.

Next summer, in preparation for the big climb, a three peak challenge is planned and the team hopes to have as many others as possible join them, with all money raised through this event counting towards the overall total.

Along with Alison McDonald and Claire Stanley, David MacInnes will be holding a charity ball in November at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow to help reach their target. The evening’s auction will have incredible prizes including a signed Andy Murray shirt and weekend camping tickets to Tiree Music Festival.

Over the years, the team has raised around £60,000 for the two charities through marathons, bike rides and other events.

They need to raise £50,000, if they have a full team of 12, before next year’s climb.