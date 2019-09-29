Tarbert in fyne tune

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Last weekend saw the lochside village come alive as Tarbert Music Festival took over the pubs, hotels and harbour for a music lover’s perfect weekend.

Kicking things off on Friday September 20 was the always popular Tide Lines. Drawing in a crowd from across Mid Argyll the band put on show to remember but it was just as memorable for the band. A sea of die-hard fans, in Robert Robertson masks, certainly took the singer by surprise as the group made their way to the front of the stage for a dance.

The gig was in aid of Clachan Village Hall and organisers were thrilled that the concert was once again a sold-out event.

The local pubs and hotels were quickly filled up to continue the party. As a warm up for their main stage gig on Sunday, The Mad Ferret Band drew in the crowds at The Corner House, while Gubbed had the Islay Frigate dance floor well used as they rocked the night away.

The jam session in the harbour marquee on Saturday afternoon brought together a host of musicians, while a fantastic £738.56 for festival funds was raised at the coffee morning held at Templar Arts and Leisure Centre.

The Mad Ferret Band eased the Sunday survivors into the day’s event at the quay but it was not long before the crowd were back on their feet dancing and singing along. The great musical entertainment continued throughout the afternoon with performance from Gary Innes and Rhuvaal.

Speaking after the weekend-long event, organiser Margaret MacNeill said: ‘Thanks to everybody who helped out with the coffee morning. Special thanks also to all the bands and everyone who came to support Tarbert Music Festival. Saturday was busier than ever, helped by the good weather.

‘Tide Lines brought something special to the weekend and the gig was sold out well in advance, so look out for more ticketed events in future.’