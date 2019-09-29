Overnight surfacing improvements begin on A82

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A £370,000 project will see more than two kilometres of the A82 between Tarbet and Crianlarich resurfaced.

The overnight work is due to start on Sunday September 29 and is expected to take two weeks. The improvements will take place between 7pm and 7am each night, with the project scheduled to be completed by 7am on Friday October 11. No work is planned on Friday October 4 or Saturday October 5.

The road will be closed in both directions during working hours to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists. A signed diversion route will be in place via the A82, A85, A819 and A83.

The A82 will be open during the day, however, a 30mph speed limit will be in place as traffic will be running on a temporary surface.

Emergency services will be allowed through the works at all times, with access for residents, businesses and scheduled bus services maintained when it is safe to pass through.