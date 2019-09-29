Cup defeat for Red Star youth teams

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

After an excellent start to the season, Lochgilphead Red Star 2007s and 2004s, with four wins out of four games each, both lost in their second round Scottish Cup ties.

Facing up to Dumbarton United at the Ropework, Lochgilphead, on Sunday September 22, it was a slow start by Red Star 2007s and the away side raced to a 2-0 lead.

A bit of tinkering by the Lochgilphead team saw them step up their play and pull a goal back through Daniel Semple, leaving the boys down 2-1 at half-time.

The second half was dominated by Red Star with some excellent play as they searched for an equaliser. All the pressure was in vain though as Dumbarton United held out to win 2-1 and progress to the next round.

On the same day, Red Star 2004s were away to Dumbarton United.

The Lochgilphead boys were not at their best but had a 2-0 lead at half-time, through a long-range effort by Caskie and a tap in by Brown.

Dumbarton United came flying out of the traps at the start of the second half, catching the Lochgilphead boys cold to pull a goal back within minutes.

A second and then a third goal gave United the lead. This provoked Red Star into action and an equaliser came but it was a short lived revival as Dumbarton scored a fourth to secure a 4-3 victory.