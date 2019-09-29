Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – September 27, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The weather was kind to the youthful climate change protesters and they certainly made their presence felt in Lochgilphead and Tarbert.

The fundamental mindsets of people across the globe has to change fast if we are going to make any impression on what seems to be a climate change juggernaut.

Do we need that plastic packaging on our fruit and vegetables? Is there an alternative to taking a flight to our destination? Could we buy local rather than importing produce?

It all starts with individual responsibility. If consumers change, big business will have to respond.

Some were unhappy the protesters were sitting on the Lochgilphead war memorial for a while to emphasise their point. This viewpoint is understandable, but the youngsters quickly hopped off once it was pointed out to them and no harm was done.

So well done to our home-grown Argyll protesters, who stood up regardless of the fact Lochgilphead High School was a wee bit slow to react positively. Happily, they got there in the end.

We get the feeling this is just the beginning of a movement that will grow, led by our younger generation.