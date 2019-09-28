First round blow for depleted Star

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

West of Scotland Cup first round

Newlands 2-2 Lochgilphead Red Star (Newlands win 4-3 on penalties)

Red Star travelled to Barrhead last Saturday (September 21) to play Newlands in the West of Scotland Cup. With victory in their grasp, the team was disappointed to exit the competition.

The sides exchanged goals in the first half with Callum McGuinness opening the scoring after half an hour of play. Newlands hit back just before the break.

Star were up against it for large spells of the second half but the back three of Andy Weir, Ricky Reid and Ben Forbes defended well with Ally Lewis doing well in goals.

The visitors took the lead again with 15 minutes remaining when Angus Lewis fired home a goal of the season contender from 20 yards.

The Lochgilphead side were perhaps a bit naïve as they chased the killer third goal, instead of playing for time in the corners.

They were punished with the last attack of the 90 minutes when Newlands scored from a corner which took a wicked bounce on the way through making he score 2-2.

An uneventful 30 minutes of extra time took place, with both goalkeepers untroubled, before the match went to penalty kicks and it was the home side who prevailed 4-3. Star goalscorers were Ben Forbes, Coll McCallum and Andy Weir.

Red Star have a free weekend tomorrow because of the holiday weekend and will start their league campaign the following week, hoping to have the majority of their first team players back fit.