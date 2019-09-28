Empty bags raise a packet for charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Anyone who enjoys a wee bag of crisps now and then has the chance to boost charity while they munch.

Senior pupils at Lochgilphead High School are supporting work to combat the paralysing condition Guillain-Barré syndrome in the simplest of ways.

They are collecting empty crisp packets.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare but serious condition that affects the nerves.

It mainly affects the feet, hands and limbs, causing problems such as numbness, weakness and pain.

It can be treated – and most people will eventually make a full recovery – but it can occasionally be life-threatening and some people are left with long term problems.

The group of S6 pupils behind the current campaign has already collected two bin bags full of crisp bags, and they want even more.

The bags will be sent to the charity GAIN, which aims to raise awareness of Guillain-Barré syndrome and other inflammatory neuropathies.

Crisp manufacturer Walkers offers money back on empty snack packets – of any brand – for recycling, and this cash will be used by GAIN for awareness-building activities.

The scheme was brought to the school by Head Boy Michael McCurry, who himself was first introduced to the idea by Catherine Paterson who co-founded the Dochas carers’ centre in Lochgilphead. The centre was inspired by Catherine and her husband John after their experiences when John contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome.

‘I thought the notion of collecting crisp packets was brilliant, said Catherine, so I mentioned it to Michael one day.’

‘Catherine suggested the crisp packet idea to me one day when I was in the Salty Dog Cafe,’ explained Michael.

After discussing it with teachers it was all systems go. Head girl Eilidh Logan designed snazzy posters to go around the school and the bags poured in.

Michael concluded: ‘Collecting crisp bags is just so easy to do, and we are supporting recycling, prevention of littering and charity benefits too.’

If you want to donate crisp bags, there are a number of collection points around Mid Argyll. Aside from Lochgilphead High School, you could hand them in to Mid Argyll Community Pool, Mid Argyll Sports Centre, Argyll Insurance in Lochgilphead, the MS and Dochas centres, Lochgilphead Community Centre and the Tayvallich Inn.