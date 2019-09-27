Tourism businesses shortlisted for Scottish Thistle Awards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A boutique B&B offering views of Loch Long and the strategic destination management organisations for Argyll and the Isles are among the nominees representing Argyll and Bute as the shortlist for this year’s Scottish Thistle Awards regional finals are unveiled.

Ashfield House and Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC) have made it through to the west regional final of the Scottish Thistle Awards, alongside the Helensburgh-based Scottish Submarine Trust. They will represent the region at the west regional final at Oran Mor in Glasgow on Thursday November 28.

Ashfield House at Arrochar has been shortlisted in the Most Hospitable B&B/ Guest House category, sponsored by Abbey UK. AITC Ltd is a regional finalist in the Working Together for Tourism category, and the Scottish Submarine Trust has been shortlisted in the Innovation in Tourism category, sponsored by Geotourist.

The Scottish Thistle Awards, now in their 27th year, help shine the spotlight on individuals and businesses going above and beyond to create a destination and visitor experience worth talking about. They champion the best of the Scottish tourism industry, celebrating innovation, success and excellence in the sector.

This year saw almost 600 entries submitted, including more than 1,000 nominations from members of the public keen to give hotels, restaurants, B&Bs, visitor attractions and individuals the opportunity to earn the recognition they deserve from their industry peers.

Rebecca Brooks, chairwoman of the Scottish Thistle Awards industry panel, said: ‘Once again, the Scottish Thistle Awards have attracted entries from right across the country, with the regional winners earning their place at the prestigious national final in March, where they will join the country’s tourism elite to be honoured with the highest accolade in the Scottish hospitality and tourism sector.

‘Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and touches every community, generating income, jobs and social change. The Scottish Thistle Awards offer a chance to celebrate those people and businesses responsible for offering the warmest of welcomes that our country is famous for.

‘On behalf of the panel, I would like to congratulate all shortlisted entrants and wish each and every one of them the very best of luck at the regional finals.’

The Scottish Thistle Awards are led by Scotland’s national tourism organisation, VisitScotland, and supported by a panel of industry representatives including the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards, Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards, the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), the Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland, Scotland Food and Drink, Scottish Tourism Alliance, the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, sportscotland and Wild Scotland.

VisitScotland regional director David Adams McGilp said: ‘I am delighted to see such a strong representation from Argyll and Bute at the Scottish Thistle Awards west regional final. These entries show the strength and depth of the tourism industry in the region, from high quality accommodation and the organisations going the extra mile to put the region on the map. Those individuals and businesses should feel very proud to have been shortlisted in the regional final and I wish them the very best of luck.’

Regional finals will take place in different locations around Scotland covering areas such as Central Fife and Tayside, Lothian and Borders, West, the Highlands and Islands, organised by the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards, and Aberdeen City and Shire, which is organised by Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards.

The Highlands and Islands regional final, organised by the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards, will take place at the Drumossie Hotel, Inverness, on Friday November 1.

The west regional final will take place at Òran Mór, Glasgow, on Thursday November 28.

Delegates gather for the 2019 Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative conference, held at Drimsynie, Lochgoilhead, courtesy of Argyll Holidays. a11AITCsummit12

Leading Scottish chef Gary MacLean as at the 2019 AITC conference, extolling the virtues of Argyll food and drink. a11AITCsummitMacLean04

Cristina Sanchez-Navarro, owner of Ashfield House and David Adams McGilp, VisitScotland regional director. no_a30ashfield01