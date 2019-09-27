Council chief heads to South Lanarkshire
Argyll and Bute Council’s chief executive Cleland Sneddon is moving on to pastures new.
Mr Sneddon has resigned from his position and will take on a new role as chief executive of South Lanarkshire Council in the new year, replacing Lindsay Freeland who has retired.
An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘We are disappointed to lose Cleland after almost 10 years of dedicated service to the people of Argyll and Bute.
‘He moves on with our very best wishes and thanks for his work. The search for a new chief executive officer for Argyll and Bute Council is under way.’
Mr Sneddon was previously employed at South Lanarkshire Council between 1996 and 2008.