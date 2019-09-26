Celebration of trees returns to Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Some of Scotland’s most beautiful and unusual trees will be again be celebrated this year when the Scottish Tree Festival returns to Argyll for its second year.

Organised by national garden tourism group Discover Scottish Gardens and supported by VisitScotland, the festival aims to inspire people to take a trip outdoors and enjoy Scotland’s spectacular array of diverse woodlands and gardens.

More than 70 nationwide events will be held from September 28 to December 1, including several in Argyll and the Isles, to showcase the region’s rich and varied tree life.

The festival returns after a successful first year with continued participation from the National Trust for Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland and Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

In Argyll and the Isles, Ardmaddy Castle Gardens, south of Oban, Mount Stuart on the Isle of Bute, Ardkinglas Woodland Garden – home to the recently measured ‘tallest grand fir in Britain’ at 63.85m or 209 feet six inches – and stunning Benmore Botanic Garden in Cowal will all be part of the festival. Each will be showcasing magnificent displays or hosting activities for all the family.

Ann Steele, head of heritage gardening (policy) at National Trust for Scotland, said: ‘The Scottish Tree Festival is a great way to reflect on and acknowledge the important role trees play in our everyday lives.

‘The benefits of trees extend beyond their beauty; from social and communal to economic, health and environmental benefits. Scotland is lucky to have some of the most extraordinary species, rich in heritage and diversity. We are thrilled that our involvement in this year’s festival has grown with an increased number of sites taking part and we look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to our events.’

VisitScotland regional director David Adams McGilp added: ‘I am thrilled to see the Scottish Tree Festival return to Argyll and the Isles for its second year. This festival gives visitors the chance to experience Scotland’s rich autumn colours and enjoy unique stories surrounding the trees.

‘Promoting events that share the tourism windfall in lesser known parts of Scotland and outwith peak times of the year is key for VisitScotland. Events like this are a great way for visitors to discover new attractions and ensure the benefits of tourism are felt across the country throughout the year.’

For more information and event listings for the festival, visit the Discover Scottish Gardens website.