A social smile

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership’s Oral Health Improvement team is spreading the word about good oral healthcare via its newly-launched social media pages.

Getting information out to people through social media platforms is a modern way to communicate with people of all ages. The team wants to share and make people more aware of the importance of oral healthcare and share oral health key messages.

Margaret Morrison, oral health improvement manager, said: ‘I am pleased the HSCP is expanding its use of social media. Social media platforms are excellent to reach more people in rural communities.

‘The team is really looking forward to developing our social media pages and I would encourage people to have a look.’

The team will be making regular posts on current oral healthcare initiatives and services.

The HSCP’s Oral Health Improvement Team social media pages provide health and well-being information that is trusted and readily available on NHS approved and partner websites. This means people accessing the service can be assured of the accuracy of the information they view.

You can follow the pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.