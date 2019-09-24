Mid Argyll pool extension gets green light

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Mid Argyll’s public swimming pool is set to extend its premises after planning permission was granted.

A new front entrance pavilion, a community café, and new staff facilities and changing areas are all on the agenda for the Mid Argyll Community Pool.

And they are set to become reality after Argyll and Bute Council’s planning department gave Mid Argyll Community Enterprises the green light for the plans.

The site includes an adjoining building, which is part of three buildings surrounding an open courtyard adjacent to the leisure facility.

A report of the application’s handling by the council said: ‘The existing steel-framed entrance canopy, whilst functional and “of its time” in terms of design, now appears somewhat dated.

‘The proposed new glazed entrance pavilion will result in a substantial visual improvement both to the appearance of the building from the main road and also to the “legibility” of the pool, providing an obvious and welcoming entrance feature.

‘Likewise, the proposed extension to the courtyard building adjoining the pool will result in an elegant ‘pavilion’ style extension to the existing nondescript building.

‘The two inter-linked buildings forming the eastern and southern edges of the courtyard area are currently used as a nursery.

‘The proposed courtyard extension will retain an open gap of approximately 11 metres to the building directly opposite.’

The report also gave details of a further extension, which will be to the rear of the building and will house staff and changing facilities.

The document added: ‘The distance from the existing pool building to the rear garden fence of the closest house on the opposite side of the burn is approximately 16.5 metres.

‘Minimum separation between existing pool buildings and the rear elevation of the house is approximately 24 metres.

‘The proposed rear extension will be no closer to houses on the other side of the burn than the closest points of the existing pool buildings. As such there will be no loss of natural daylight or visual intrusion to the nearby houses.

‘Whilst there will be windows to a staff room and staff office in the rear elevation, given the distance to the houses, oblique angles of orientation and intervening vegetation, there will be no loss of privacy by reason of overlooking with reference to policy guidance.

‘However, the proximity of the site to the rear gardens does warrant restriction of construction hours in order to protect residential amenities during the building period.’