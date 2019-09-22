Mid Argyll to Mull – Gaelic Mod performers excel

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The 81st Mull Provincial Mod was blessed with a gorgeous day as it opened on Friday September 13.

More than 1,600 separate entries were signed up for this year’s event, including eight adult choirs.

For the past two years, numbers have topped 1,400 but figures excelled for 2019, said Mod president Janet MacDonald, who described the entry as ‘amazing’.

The Mid Argyll contingent of performers did a sterling job, bringing home a number of prizes.

The 7-8 learners saw Ella Fyfe of Lochgilphead receive the gold badge while Joni MacDougall of Ardrishaig was in second place with silver and Sophie Phillips of Ardrishaig in third. Carly Cranston of Ardrishaig also sang beautifully in this large class.

Duet partners Rosie Blyth of Lochgilphead Joint Campus and Feorlin Renton of Inveraray Primary School performed in the solo girls 9-10 learners. Feorlin was placed first in this class.

The girls 13-15 learners saw Isabelle Crawford, Tilly Cuningham and Rhona Love perform, with Rhona being the recipient of the bronze badge.

The girls Mull song 13-16 saw Eilidh Graham, Brodie Crawford and Rhona Love perform. Eilidh and Rhona were placed equal second.

The girls 16-18 class saw Eilidh Graham, Brodie Crawford and Holly Renton performing. Holly Renton was awarded the silver badge and Brodie Crawford the bronze.

In the boys 13-15 learners, Angus McLean of Lochgilphead Joint Campus was a worthy recipient of the silver badge.

In duet for 13 and under, Rosie Blyth and Feorlin Renton received the gold badge; as did Brodie Crawford and Holly Renton in duet for 13-18 years.

As ever, the national Mòd being less than a month away in Glasgow made Mull a good practice ground for medal hopefuls.