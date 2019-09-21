Diggers due on front green ‘by March’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

People of Lochgilphead can expect to see work on the town’s front green starting by March, Lochgilphead Community Council has heard.

At the community council’s September meeting, convenor Andy Buntin gave an update on the £1.7 million project to improve the area on the Loch Gilp sea front.

Mr Buntin and fellow community councillor Betty Rhodick met the front green project design team in late August. Changes described by Mr Buntin as ‘tweaks’ to the design will cost around one to one and a half per cent of the budget but, he added, the project is ‘certainly moving on’.

‘The timetable is being rigidly adhered to,’ said Mr Buntin, ‘and we should see work starting next year.’

Tenders for work on the front green will go out in December and work is expected to begin by March 2020. The project team, Mr Buntin said, would like to see an official opening in spring 2021.

Referring to the latest in a series of open events on the project, held on Saturday August 24, Mr Buntin said that around 120 people had attended the event beside Lochgilphead war memorial, with the general feeling ‘people just want to see it moving forward’.

He reserved special praise for the design company recruited by Argyll and Bute Council for the project, saying: ‘The council knew erz Ltd was a good firm and the evidence certainly backs this up.’

The new design will include a walking/cycling route, a seating wall parallel to the sea wall, a public square with space for events, children’s play areas, a picnic area and a new avenue of trees.

Details of the front green design can be viewed at argyll-bute.gov.uk/frontgreen.