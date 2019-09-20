Uncertain future for Slainte Bar building

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The future of an Ardrishaig building hangs in the balance after emergency repair work ground to a halt due to the poor condition of mortar in the building.

The former Slainte Bar building, right next to the A83, was deemed ‘dangerous’ on May 10 after inspection by architects and in consultation with Argyll and Bute Council building control. The pavement outside was cordoned off and trunk road traffic restricted to one lane for a time as a safety measure.

The defects came to light as Marie Hendry – owner of around three quarters of the property – planned to carry out major renovations.

Earlier this week Ms Hendry told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘I have been advised to get the opinion of a quantity surveyor to assist in making the right decision going forward, ie whether to continue renovation (but at what cost) or have it demolished.

‘I have been told that the earliest he can visit is the middle of October.’

The owner of the rest of the building, Chris Gabriel, has not been seen or heard of by Ms Hendry since the building was cordoned off in May.

She told the Advertiser earlier this year: ‘After I personally tried to contact him over several months, my solicitor wrote to him on numerous occasions over the past three years but he has ignored all correspondence.’