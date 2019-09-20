Council plugs into funding for charger programme
Work is under way at Lochgilphead’s Lorne Street car park to install a third Argyll and Bute Council electric car charging point.
A council spokesperson explained: ‘We are installing a new 22 Kva fast charger in the car park as part of the 2018/19 Electric Car Charging programme, funded by Transport Scotland to the tune of £210,000.
‘Additional chargers will be installed in Inveraray, Tarbert, Bowmore, Craignure and Helensburgh.’
The spokesperson continued: ‘We secured a further £150,000 for 2019/20 which means more chargers will be installed in Manse Brae office car park, Lochgilphead, along with rapid charger on Tiree and Coll.’