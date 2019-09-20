Announcements – September 13, 2019

Births

GOOD – Mark and Laura (née Galbraith) are delighted to announce the birth of Callum George, on August 15, 2019, at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. A first grandchild for Jeanette, and Mairi and Duncan, Greenock.

Deaths

MCQUARRIE – On September 10, 2019, peacefully at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Donald McQuarrrie (Donnie), in his 90th year, dearly loved husband of Marjorie, beloved dad of Donna and the late Rhoda, much loved brother of the late Neil, May and Minnie and a dear brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to many. Funeral service at Inveraray Parish Church, on September 17, 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter to Cardross Crematorium at 2.15pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Cancer Research UK and Erskine Hospital.

MEENAN – Peacefully at home, 5 Meadowpark, Campbeltown, on September 5, 2019, Denis Meenan, in his 93rd year, dearly beloved husband of the late Netta Meenan, much loved dad of Jamie and Margaret, loving granda of Jamie, Denis, Emma, Frank, Jennifer and Laura and a loving and much loved great granda, brother and uncle.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GIRVAN – The family of Alexander Thomas Girvan would like to sincerely thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received following the sad loss of Alex. Special thanks to the staff at Ardfenaig Home, Ardrishaig, for the compassionate care provided to Alex over the last few years. Thanks to Reverend Gary McIntyre for his lovely, comforting service, making it a true reflection of Alex’s life and to David McEwan for his skilful music. Thanks to Kenneth, Rhys and David Blair for their professional and consoling funeral arrangements and to the hospitable staff of Ardshiel hotel for their purvey. Finally, our many thanks to all who paid their last respects to Alex at the Highland Parish Church and thereafter the graveside at Kilkerran Cemetery.

WATSON – Ivor, Stanley and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received on the sad loss of Zandra. Special thanks to the nursing staff at the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital, Argyll and Bute carers, Rev William Crossan for a lovely, fitting service, T A Blair Funeral Directors for their professional services, the staff at the Ardshiel Hotel for an excellent purvey, and all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside, and donated generously to the retiral collection for the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

in memoriams

CUNNINGHAM – Neil Blair, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away September 14, 2012.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Christine and all the family.

GODDARD – Agnes, died September 6, 1999.

Miss and love you always.

– Mum, Sandra, Ali and family.

Love and miss you very much.

– Twinkle.

SARGENT – Treasured memories of our mum, Senga, died September 18, 2014.

You are always in our thoughts,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot touch your hand,

We know you are by our side.

– Senga, Billy and family, and Roger, Heather and family.