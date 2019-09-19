MacColl marches away with Springbank Invitational’s top prize

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The overall winner of this year’s Springbank Invitational Piping Competition was Oban’s Angus MacColl.

Held in Campbeltown’s Seafield Hotel last Saturday September 14, Kintyre Piping Society’s annual competition pits some of Scotland’s best pipers against one another in a series of competitions.

As well as Mr MacColl, this year’s pipers were Willie McCallum, Roddy MacLeod, Callum Beaumont, Finlay Johnston, Iain Speirs, Stuart Liddell, Glenn Brown and Peter McCalister.

The judges were John Wilson, Murray Henderson and Dr Angus MacDonald, and the Fear-an-Tighe was Finlay Wylie.

Mr MacColl had success across the contests, placing second in the Piobaireachd, winning the Carmichael Quaich; third in the MSR; first in the 6/8 March (by local composers), winning the McFadyen’s Transport Ltd Trophy; and first in the Hornpipe and Jig, winning the Committee Members Trophy and a Sgian Dubh presented by the McCallum family. This meant he also won the Silver Medal and the Willie McCallum Memorial Trophy for being champion piper on the day.

Inveraray’s Stuart Liddell placed first in the Piobaireachd, winning the Argyll Arms Trophy and an inscribed quaich; second in the 6/8 March; and second in the Hornpipe and Jig, also winning the Bronze Medal for being second overall (Piobaireachd preference).

Roddy MacLeod MBE won the Serco Trophy and an inscribed quaich for MSR.

Callum Beaumont was placed second in the MSR, winning the Muir Quaich. Only the Piobaireachd and MSR results count for the overall placings.

Kintyre Piping Society wishes to thank all pipers and the judges for making the day such a success.

A spokesman added: ‘The society would also like to thank Flora, Marion and their staff at the Seafield Hotel for their work keeping everyone fed and watered, all who came along to see these world-class pipers, and all who donated prizes to the raffle.

‘We would also like to thank all of our sponsors and to our main sponsor of 20 years, Springbank Distillery, for its continued support. It is very much appreciated by the Kintyre Piping Society.’

The prizes were presented by Springbank’s director of sales and marketing, Ranald Watson, and Campbell McFadyen of McFadyen’s Transport Ltd.

Results: Piobaireachd: 1 S Liddell, The Daughters Lament; 2 A MacColl, Scarce of Fishing; 3 F Johnston, Farewell to the Laird of Islay; 4 G Brown, The Edinburgh Piobaireachd.

MSR: 1 R MacLeod – Marches: The Marchioness of Tullibardine and Lord Alexander Kennedy, Strathspeys: Maggie Cameron and The Shepherd’s Crook, Reels: Ca the Ewes and The Rejected Suiter; 2 C Beaumont – Marches: Miss Elspeth Campbell and The Stirlingshire Militia, Strathspeys: Lady Loudon and The Cameronian Rant, Reels: Miss Proud and Drumlithie; 3 A MacColl – Marches: The Lochaber Gathering and Mrs John MacColl, Strathspeys: Maggie Cameron and Caledonian Society of London, Reels: Captain Lachlan MacPhail of Tiree and Mrs MacPherson of Inveran; 4 W McCallum – Marches: Murdo McLeod and Mrs Duncan MacFadyen, Strathspeys: Dora MacLeod and Ewe wi the Crookit Horn, Reels: Roddy MacDonald’s Fancy and John MacKechnie’s Big Reel.

6/8 March (local composers): 1 A MacColl, Angus McVean (George M McIntyre); 2 S Liddell, Hamish Colville (George M McIntyre); 3 W McCallum, Heading for Lochsanish (Hugh MacCallum); 4 C Beaumont, The Braes of Scotland (P/M John McKenzie).

Hornpipe and Jig: 1 A MacColl, Kyle Howies and Calum’s Bridge; 2 S Liddell, The Stornoway Hornpipe and The Cannister; 3 W McCallum, St Valery and Malcolm Johnston; 4 I Speirs, P/M George Allen and The Curlew.