A splashing sing-song

Tarbert’s Keeping Well Group had a water-themed afternoon of film and musical entertainment.

The self-funding group has been running for eight years and the real aim is to help combat loneliness by getting people back into the community, meeting weekly for home baking and a cuppa, some light exercise and the occasional quiz to help exercise the brain.

The afternoon get-together on Thursday September 12 was a jam-packed event, with a film screening of the Skye’s the Limit, a film about Cal Major’s stand-up paddleboard expedition around Skye as part of her Paddle against Plastic campaign and a performance by some of the Fynesiders Barbershop Chorus.

Despite the lack of a tenor and being a few members short, the Fynesiders still had feet tapping and arms waving as they performed Hello Mary Lou and debuted their rendition of (Is this the Way to) Amarillo before ending on the always popular Danny Boy.

If you are over 60 and interested in joining the group, you would be made very welcome every Thursday from 1.30pm at the Templar Arts and Leisure Centre, Tarbert.