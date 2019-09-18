Sad outcome as agencies work to save beached whales

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Kames Coastguard Rescue Team joined other agencies in an attempt to save a beached whale in the Kyles of Bute.

On Tuesday September 17 the team was called out when a beached young Sowerby’s beaked whale was found.

While British Divers Marine Life Rescue, SSPCA and Barbara’s Wildlife Rescue were assessing the young whale, the mother beached too.

Unfortunately Bute and Cowal vets had to put the young whale down as it was clearly unwell and underweight.

By this point, the mother had gone back out to sea but despite attempts by the Tighnabruaich lifeboat crew to prevent her coming back in she continued to beach, injuring herself in the process.

The difficult decision was made by all the marine agencies and the vet that she, too, would have to be put down.

In a Facebook post, a Kames coastguard spokesperson said: ‘Massive thanks to everyone involved. There were a few members of the public who stayed with us all day making sure the animals were not too distressed.

‘Thank you to those who brought us cups of tea. And a thank to Raj from Kyles Premier Stores for the food. It was a tough day for everyone.’

Photo: Kames Coastguard Rescue Team