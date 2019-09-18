Let’s get the funk out at MOJO

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Continuing our introductions to the fine original acts from Argyll at this year’s MOJO festival, the next band to be highlighted is a cool and lively eight-piece funk group from Ardfern.

Formed in November 2018 with a real intent to boogie, Ardfunk have been playing covers of songs by some of their favourite idols like Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Toots and the Maytals at parties – and they ave gone down a storm with their soul, jazz and R&B fusions of funk and reggae flavours.

Not content with simply playing covers, the band have taken on the challenge and got the taste for writing their own slick material to perform. Particularly exciting for MOJO organisers (and for Ardfunk) is the fact that they will be performing their first-ever set on a live stage – and in their own village to boot.

The locals are in for a real treat.

Ardfunk are: Nicky Coventry (lead vocals); Angie Bird (lead and backing vocals); Elaine Purdy (backing vocals); Abi Gregory (saxophone); Ruari Edmond (keyboards); Robert Potter-Irwin (guitar); Tom Fisher (drums); Nigel Frydman (bass).

As a bonus, Ardfunk have invited another local artist, cosmic rapper ‘monade eider’ to guest with them.

They are very excited to be playing their own songs at MOJO and the band hopes to be recording before too long as well as shooting a video – and doing plenty of gigs.

MOJO organiser Dan Griffiths said: ‘Prepare yourself for an engaging performance of interlocking grooves, smooth vocals and collective hypnotic energy. A lovely trance and a groovy dance awaits us all. Now that’s funky!’

MOJO will be held on October 19 at Craignish Village Hall, Tickets will be available at the end of September.

Photo: Douglas Robertson