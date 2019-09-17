Lochgilphead pipers at the Belfast tattoo
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Two Lochgilphead High School pupils had the honour of performing at this year’s Belfast International Tattoo.
Camron MacPhail and Christopher McCartan, both aged 13, had their first practice with the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland in August and were chosen to play in the tattoo along with another 22 members.
The tattoo, at the SSE Arena Belfast on September 6 and 7, had a youth theme to it this year with youth bands from Ireland and Australia also performing.
Commenting on the experience Camron said: ‘Playing at the Belfast tattoo was an honour and a bit surreal.’