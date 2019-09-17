Chasing space at summer reading challenge
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Lochgilphead library played host to another successful summer reading challenge this year.
The event encourages primary aged children to keep reading throughout the summer holidays and this year’s theme was ‘Space chase’.
Forty nine children completed the challenge this year, visiting the library and borrowing books. Each child received a chart and stickers and other incentives including bags, wristbands and pencils each time they visited.
Sticking with the space theme, two craft events were run alongside the challenge. At one, children made aliens out of clay and held a treasure hunt around the library.
Not everyone who took on the challenge could make it to the awards ceremony at the library on Wednesday September 4, but the youngsters who were there were delighted to collect certificates and medals.