Which bin goes out when? The internet holds the answer

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Council has stopped producing printed waste collection calendars and moved the information online.

The internet service will save council resources as the calendars will no longer be automatically mailed to all homes. The money saved will be used to fund frontline services at a time when the council is facing severe funding cuts.

The decision to end issuing printed calendars to all households was made by the council’s Environment Development and Infrastructure committee in 2018. This was advertised on the calendars issued last year.

The new downloadable calendars will be available on the website when the current calendar runs out. People who prefer a permanent reminder of bin collection days will be able to download their calendar and print copies at home.

Anyone who does not have access to a computer or the internet can contact the council’s call centre on 01546 605514 and arrange to have a printed calendar sent out to them.