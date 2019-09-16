News from the districts – September 13, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead

MACPool has received a donation from Paths For All to help fund training sessions and health walks.

Friday September 6 was the first full day of health walk leader training, which was well attended by staff and volunteers from a variety of organisations, who are working together to provide at least one walk a day, five days a week.

There are walks for everyone, from Crinan Strollers, aimed at parents and grandparents with pushchairs, strength and balance walks that include 14 simple exercises aimed at improving fall prevention and mid morning meanders.

Anyone wishing to join the walks or become a health walk leader volunteer should contact mary.stewart@macpool.org.uk for more information.

Inveraray

Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church’s summer sale has raised £7,000 for church funds.

Organisers thank everyone who donated items for sale and the brilliant volunteers who covered shifts over the eight week long sale.

Loch Awe

New lights will be installed in St Conan’s Kirk thanks to what must surely be one of the final EU funding awards for the area.

The LEADER EU Rural Development Fundis giving the church more than £20,000, half the cost of the initial phase of an ambitious interior lighting

programme.

New lights will be installed in the pew area and in the long aisle to the side that currently has no lighting. High up the granite walls of the aisle are wooden statues, hidden in the shadows. With new accent lighting, visitors will see these for the first time. The old brass lights above the pews will also be cleaned, rewired and reinstalled.

Work on the now fully-funded first phase will begin early next year and fundraising will continue until the whole programme has been completed.

Cairnbaan

Newly-formed Mid Argyll Radio Sailing Club (MARS) meets on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons at Loch A’Bharain, next to lock nine of the Crinan Canal.

Reader Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nyetook photographed the peaceful scene as the miniature boats glide across the loch.