End of outdoor season for Lochgilphead Bowling Club
Lochgilphead Bowling Club ended the outdoor season with Alan Guy’s under 55s team beating Roddy MacDonald’s over 55s team 61 – 28.
The club’s carpet bowls will start on the Tuesday September 17 at 6.30pm.
Outdoor winners 2019
Gents championship: Craig Bruce.
Ladies championship: Hannah Johnson.
Ross trophy: Craig Bruce.
Carruthers trophy, two bowl: Donald Crawford.
James Young trophy, 106: Donald Crawford.
Harvey pairs trophy: Claire Macindoe and Donald Crawford.
Burnside open triples: Craig Martin, Jamie McLean and Robert Scott.
McKerlie open pairs: Alan Roy Senior and Gavin McGhie, Garelochhead BC.
Three bowl open pairs: Curly Black and Eileen Brand, Innellan BC.
Alf Branch club pairs: Scott Gargan and Liz Johnson.
IK Flemming club: Alan Guy, Colin MacInnes and Derek Guy.
Gents west Argyll triples: Sandy Crawford, Ian Guy and Alan Guy.
Gents west Argyll fours: Tommy Armour, John Crawford, Craig Bruce and Donald Crawford.
Argyll and Bute triples: Sandy Crawford, Ian Guy and Alan Guy.
Ladies west Argyll triples: Hannah Johnson, Kimberly McAdam and Claire Macindoe.
Ladies district fours: Liz Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Kimberly McAdam and Claire Macindoe.