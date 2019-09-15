Special year for Lochgilphead SWI
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Lochgilphead Scottish Women’s Institute ladies are celebrating the group’s 90th birthday this year.
A special meal attended by guests from other institutes and the Scottish president Linda Retson will take place in December to mark the occasion.
The group’s new session starts on Tuesday September 17. The first meeting will be a meet and greet activities night.
Later on in the session, there will be a bread making demonstration, a photography evening and a spotlight on Christmas floral decorations.
Existing and new members will be made welcome on Tuesday at 7.15pm in Lochgilphead Community Centre.