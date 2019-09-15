Red Star 2004 team flying as season starts
Red Star 2004s have made a strong start to the youth football season.
The Lochgilphead boys have won all four games so far this season.
First up was a home league cup game on August 18 against Cambuslang FC which Red Star won 4-1. Scorers: McMurchy, 2, Caskie and West.
Sunday August 25 saw the boys travel to play Cumbernauld Colts away in the league cup. Even with only 11 players available, Star won 4-2. Scorers: McMurchy, 3, and Caskie.
The third league cup game of the season featured a midweek trip to Glasgow for a game against Glasgow Red Star. Once again the boys from Lochgilphead emerged victorious with an excellent 6-1 win. Scorers: McLean, 3, Aitken, 2, and Caskie.
These results mean the boys top their league cup group with maximum points from three games and a home game with Clydebank to come.
It was Scottish Cup action on Sunday September 8 as Pollok FC from the Paisley League visited the Lochgilphead Joint Campus astro.
A hard-fought game saw the Lochgilphead boys make it through to the second round with a 4-1 victory. Scorers: McMurchy, 2, Brown and Caskie.
The team is delighted to have taken delivery of new change strips and warm-up tops thanks to sponsorship from S & C Crawford Building Contractors Limited.