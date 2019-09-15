Reaching across 150 years

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

This year marks 150 years of CrossReach, a social care service provided by the Church of Scotland.

To mark the occasion Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church’s worship group incorporated a presentation about the charity into the Sunday service on September 1.

The presentation, led by Linda Tighe and Lesley Steele, looked at the charity’s beginnings in 1869 as the Church of Scotland Committee on Christian Life and Work, right through to the services they provide today as CrossReach.

Using case studies to help showcase the charity’s work, Linda and Lesley told the story of Amna, a young girl whose parents needed to use most of their savings in an attempt to resolve an unexpected crisis. The family was suddenly living in poverty and Amna’s mum reached out to CrossReach. The charity was able to help immediately, providing access to a food bank, clothes donations and legal aid. They were also able to provide Amna with free learning and play sessions.

CrossReach is now one of Scotland’s largest care providers, supporting people with mental, physical or learning disabilities, those with drug or alcohol addictions, the homeless and much more.

If you would like to support the work of CrossReach you can find out more on their website.