Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – September 13, 2019

Supporting communities

The difficult financial times we live in makes for tough choices on spending, there is no doubt about that.

The decision to close Ashfield school in Achnamara was difficult, but it was based on educational reasons, according to the committee.

Barring appeal it’s a done deal, but the building remains. The question now is – what next? It would be refreshing if the council was to look at supporting the community, as suggested by a council official, by doing a good deal on renting the premises.

Where people are prepared to develop ambitious plans to haul themselves up by the bootstraps, Argyll and Bute Council must do everything it can to support them in new and imaginative ways.

Old gold

Gold mining in the Cairndow glens may be some time off for modern-day prospectors, but it is no surprise to learn locals have known about it for years and have been digging out the stuff.

Inveraray heroes

What a great night it was as the all-conquering Inveraray and District Pipe Band returned home. Well done to the community council.