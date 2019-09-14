Tarbert ladies tee off for trophies
Sunday September 8 saw the conclusion of the Tarbert Ladies Golf Club championship at Glenralloch.
A delighted Sheena Ferguson took top honours, while Angela Vernel won the nett trophy.
This Saturday, the gents head overseas to Islay to play the splendid Machrie Links. They will be competing against Islay Golf Club for the Dougie MacKinnon Memorial Trophy.