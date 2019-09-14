RBS goes AWOL in Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

As if losing the final bank in Inveraray when RBS closed was not enough, townsfolk last week found themselves unable to find the replacement mobile bank.

Confusion reigned for a time on Thursday September 5 when the RBS mobile bank was suddenly moved from its stance at Inveraray Pier by Argyll and Bute Council.

Offered a site at the rear of Semple’s garage, the vehicle moved there only to find, according to customers, that no satellite signal reached the location, making remote banking difficult. Compounding the situation, tempers frayed as customers spent their lunch breaks searching in vain for the bank at the pier head.

Argyll and Bute Council confirmed the vehicle had been advised to move.

A spokesperson said: ‘This particular car park is well used by visitors and is therefore not appropriate for trading. This has been communicated to the providers of the mobile banking service previously.

‘An alternative location, at the Newton car park where no fees would be charged, has been suggested in the past and remains an option.’

Previous parking spots for the mobile unit, including one beside the former RBS building, have proved unsuitable because of traffic and parking conflicts.

The Argyllshire Advertiser approached RBS for comment but the bank failed to respond.