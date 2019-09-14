Police report – September 13, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Theft

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward after a black Transit van allegedly filled up with fuel and drove off without paying from a filling station in Lochgilphead.

The incident happened at 4.50pm on Monday September 2 at Tesco Express, Paterson Street.

Mobile phone offence

A male driver, aged 44, has been charged with driving while using a mobile phone.

Police officers stopped the car at 9am on Tuesday September 3 on the A83 at Inveraray. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drunk driver

On Friday September 6 at 8.45pm, a man, aged 37, was arrested and charged with driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Chalmers Street, Ardrishaig. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vandalism – witness appeal

Sometime between 11.45am and 12.55pm on Saturday September 7, outside the Cairnbaan Hotel, the rear passenger panel and driver panel of a dark blue Dacia Logan were scratched. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Drug driving and possession of drugs

A man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis resin.

The 29-year-old’s car was stopped by police at MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead, at 1.15am on Sunday September 8. He was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101 or, anonymously, through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.