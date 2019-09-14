Clan Lindsay invades Inveraray
Clan Lindsay members visited Inveraray for their annual get-together.
The clan gathering was centred on the Loch Fyne Hotel and clan members are pictured on the evening of Saturday September 7 as they prepared for an evening of fun, dancing and entertainment from the Brambelles.
‘We usually go to places in the east of Scotland for our gatherings,’ said a Lindsay clan member. ‘But Inveraray was recommended to us and it has been fantastic. We’ve really enjoyed it and I’m sure we’ll be back.’