Scotland’s Women Stand in Lochgilphead

Colin Cameron

A movement to empower women of Scotland to stand for political office chose Lochgilphead as a location for a national event.

Held on Saturday September 7, Scotland’s Women Stand was the culmination of a nine-month-long campaign at the Scottish Parliament.

The final event had its base at the parliament, with a small number of regional hubs around Scotland – including one at Argyll and Bute Council headquarters at Kilmory.

Scotland’s Women Stand, through a combination of information and inspiring events, aimed to bring together women and equip them with the knowledge they need to take their next steps in politics.

Live streamed from the Scottish Parliament were guest speakers Talat Yaqoob from Women 50:50, Minister Christina McKelvie, Deputy Presiding Officer Linda Fabiani MSP, Patrycja Kupiec from YWCA and Lee Chalmers, Founder of The Parliament Project.

After a panel discussion, attendees across the country heard from, and asked questions of, Member of the Scottish Youth Parliament Caitie Dundas, community councillor Kay Marie Hughes, Councillor Alison Evison and Alison Johnstone MSP.

Hub events followed in the afternoon, with a discussion in Lochgilphead on how to get more involved in politics. Guest speakers were Councillor Audrey Forrest of Dunoon ward, and Councillor Mary-Jean Devon of Oban South and the Isles, Rosie Sumsion MSYP for Dumbarton, who spoke about their experiences as women getting involved in politics.

Scotland’s Women Stand is organised by The Parliament Project and YWCA Scotland – The Young Women’s Movement. The Lochgilphead event was hosted by Argyll and Bute Council.

PIC:

Delegates gather ahead of the Scotland’s Women Stand event in Kilmory, chaired by Councillor Audrey Forrest. 51_a37WomenStand02