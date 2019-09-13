Coffee and cake for Zambia

Tasty treats will be on offer at a coffee morning on Saturday September 14 in aid of ZamScotEd.

Mid Argyll-based charity ZamScotEd supports the education of children in Zambia and will be hosting a coffee morning in Lochgilphead Parish Hall from 10am to help raise funds.

 