Coffee and cake for Zambia
Tasty treats will be on offer at a coffee morning on Saturday September 14 in aid of ZamScotEd.
Mid Argyll-based charity ZamScotEd supports the education of children in Zambia and will be hosting a coffee morning in Lochgilphead Parish Hall from 10am to help raise funds.