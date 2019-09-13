Achnamara loses school despite community’s plans

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Pleas by a Mid Argyll community to mothball its primary school came to nothing as councillors decided to close it permanently.

Argyll and Bute Council’s community services committee decided to end the provision of education at Ashfield Primary School in Achnamara at its meeting on Thursday September 5.

That was despite the intervention of councillors Douglas Philand and Sandy Taylor, who were allowed to make their case at the meeting despite not being committee members.

The school has been temporarily closed since March 2016 and was the subject of a consultation on its future earlier this year. Pupils have been schooled at Tayvallich Primary School, eight miles away.

Achnamara has big plans to regenerate the area including new housing on forestry land, a community hydro scheme and the development of marine services.

In a letter to Argyll and Bute Council dated September 2, Achnamara Village Hall Committee chairwoman Ailsa Raeburn asked for the school to be mothballed as community plans take shape, so that it could be brought into use to encourage young families to settle in the area.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Philand said: ‘The community has been very active in wanting to take things forward and have said they want the building mothballed.

‘My community has asked for this, and it is not an out-the-box thing. They are just asking for a bit of time.’

Councillor Taylor added: ‘The community’s vision includes a school. If you are asking somebody what they want to regenerate the community, it will certainly include a school.

‘The council has a great record of supporting communities but it needs to be a two-way street here.’

Douglas Hendry, the council’s executive director for customer services, said, however: ‘If the wish of the community was to pursue a lease of the school building, we would be happy to engage with them to see if that could be negotiated and delivered.’

Councillor Kieron Green said the decision was based on educational aspects.

He said: ‘The Education Scotland report says that Tayvallich is well-supported and they have spoken to parents, staff and pupils who are all agreed it would be a better option. There is no educational reason to re-open Ashfield.’

Speaking after the committee’s decision, Ailsa Raeburn said: ‘We were just asking for time from the council to help support our ambitions to make our community more resilient.

‘This fell on deaf ears, despite all their claims about supporting communities, the need to grow the young and working age population and rural revival.’