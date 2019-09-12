The George is recognised in awards – and so is Donald

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Inveraray’s George Hotel won two coveted awards at this year’s Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

The event, organised by Media World, publishers of Scottish licensed trade magazine DRAM, is the longest-established awards of its kind in Scotland. More than 500 of the industry’s movers and shakers attended the awards ceremony at Glasgow’s five-star Hilton Hotel, witnessing The George take home the Pub of the Year accolade and Hotel Bar of the Year.

Pub of the Year was in recognition of The George being the crème de la crème out of all the awards winners on the night, while in the Hotel Bar of the Year category, The George beat off stiff competition from Dakota Hotel Glasgow, The Raeburn in Edinburgh and East Kilbride’s Torrance Hotel.

The judge said: ‘A hotel bar that is busy just about all the time is almost impossible to achieve, which is why The George is such a great example of a great hotel bar. It had a tremendous amount of footfall but the service remains efficient and friendly. The staff are a joy to watch because they seem to really enjoy what they do and are happy to have banter with their guests while delivering an excellent service.’

The George has been in the Clark family for more than 158 years and a delegation of staff picked up the awards on the night – including a handsome mirror for Sunday Mail Pub of the Year inscribed with the pub’s name.

Donald Clark also joined the hall of fame, receiving a lifetime achievement award. Mr Clark took over from his father at the age of 23 but claims to have taken a back seat in the day-to-day running of the hotel.