Support for myasthenia in Cairnbaan

A get-together is being held in Cairnbaan for those suffering from Myasthenia Gravis along with their families and carers.

Myasthenia is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles, which are responsible for breathing and moving parts of the body, including the arms and legs. It can also affect the muscles that control the eyes and eyelids, facial expressions, chewing, swallowing and speaking.

Myaware, the only organisation in the UK to support those who have Myasthenia, their families and carers, is hosting a support group at the Cairnbaan Hotel on Saturday September 14 at 12.30pm.

This is a great opportunity to meet with those who are experiencing the same difficulties and to offer support to one another.

If you would like to attend, contact Lynn Stewart, regional organiser Scotland, via email lynn.stewart@myaware.org or telephone 07715 679101.