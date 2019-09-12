A topic for each conversation cafe

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is talking about health, with specific topics up for discussion at regular public meetings.

The HSCP is using ‘community conversation cafés’ as a way of opening up discussions about health and social care across the region.

The hope is that by making discussions less formal, more people will take part.

Each area in Argyll and Bute has a locality planning group. Membership of these groups includes service users, carer representatives, third sector representatives and HSCP staff.

The HSCP describes conversation cafés as ‘built on equality and inclusion, bringing together service providers and people who use those services to talk about how we can make health and social care as good as possible’.

Locality planning groups will set priorities, including what topics will be discussed within each conversation cafe and a service manager related to the topic will be invited to attend the cafés. Each manager will provide information about the topic, take questions and take responsibility for any actions arising from the session.

A conversation cafe has been arranged on Islay for Wednesday September 25 from noon until 2pm in the Ideas Building, Killarow. Members of the public are invited along to discuss reablement.

The reablement service provides free support to people with a wide range of needs and long-term conditions. This service is usually provided to people for up to eight weeks to encourage them to achieve their goals and to live independently for as long as possible.

Reablement health care professionals include occupational therapists and physiotherapists. They also provide falls management, prevention and screening support as well as carrying out regular client reviews.

Referrals are made to the team through local health and social care professionals or by contacting the single point of access telephone number 01496 851045.