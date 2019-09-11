How should Argyll grow its food?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Council is seeking views on a new strategy to encourage and enable people who wish to grow their own food.

Councillors on the policy and resources committee last month approved the draft Argyll and Bute Council Food Growing Strategy, which is now subject to a four-week public consultation before being presented to the full council for final approval.

The strategy was developed in line with the Scottish Government’s Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act 2015 and will provide advice and guidance for individuals and community groups who wish to grow their own food, as well as information on potential community food growing spaces.

This activity has a wide range of benefits including local food supply, health and well-being, social interaction and learning and contributing to the area’s biodiversity and excellent environmental credentials.

Visit the Argyll and Bute Council website for more details on the consultation.