Cruel thieves target children’s crops

Crops planted by children from a Lochgilphead nursery are believed to have been stolen by heartless thieves.

Riverside Rascals Nursery has been working with Blarbuie Woodland Enterprise to deliver outdoor sessions to Blarbuie Community Woodland, during which the children have enjoyed planting and seeing fruit and vegetable plants grow.

Their hard work has come to nothing, however, after thieves stole ripening tomatoes and other plants – clearly marked as belonging to Riverside Rascals.

The theft has left staff and children devastated.

In a Facebook statement, Riverside Rascals said: ‘We just wanted to share our disappointment that in the last couple of days someone has decided to help themselves to the crops that we have been growing at Blarbuie woodland.

‘Our children have worked so hard over the last few months to plant seeds and watch them grow but unfortunately they will not be able to harvest, taste or cook with the fruit and vegetables they’ve grown.

‘The raised beds were clearly marked as the nursery’s so to say we are disappointed is an understatement.’

A Blarbuie Woodland Enterprise spokesperson said: ‘There are plenty of other tomatoes ripening in the tunnel, so why target nursery children?’

The woodland has recently suffered a spate of petty vandalism and Blarbuie Woodland Enterprise is working with the police and Mid Argyll Youth Development Services to tackle the problem.

The Blarbuie spokesperson perhaps summed up the feelings of many, when addressing the culprits as: ‘Karma to you guys.’