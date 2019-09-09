Detour ready for canal road reinforcement
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Residents and visitors trying to drive beyond lock six at Cairnbaan face a detour while a section of canal bank roadway is repaired over the next month.
A stretch of new tar on the canal’s northern bank leading into the hills at the back of Cairnbaan leads onto a diversion route which goes past Dunamuck and comes out on the A816 Oban road near the Achnabreac junction.
An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson explained: ‘A diversion will be in place for around three weeks from Tuesday September 10 while work is carried out to strengthen the road edge between locks six and seven at the canal.
‘The diversion route will be clearly signposted.’