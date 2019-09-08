TW Open beats weather in fine style

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The TW Open took place at Lochgilphead Golf Club on Saturday despite terrible weather in the build-up to the event.

Volunteers gathered at the clubhouse at 7am on Saturday August 31 amid torrential rain and, led by Simon Taylor, got to work to make sure the course and catering arrangements were ready for the event.

Their hard work paid off and 56 competitors took to the course to try and win the big prizes on offer, kindly donated by Taylor Wishart Scaffolding.

Simon’s mum Reenie and sister Kirsty provided bacon rolls and continued providing food to the golfers all day, culminating in a sumptuous light supper in the evening.

The early pace was set by Ryan McGlynn, Colin Penman and Jim Hunter but by mid afternoon they had been overtaken by father and son David and Andrew Innis, ably assisted by Kenny MacAulay. Kenny’s dad Alec also had reason to celebrate as he won the nearest the pin competition.

David, Andrew and Kenny were made to wait for confirmation of their victory as the last group to finish, Russell Calladine, Dan Briggs and Mike Leng, pipped Ryan’s team to second and were only one shot shy of the overall winners. Russell had the consolation of winning the longest drive competition.

Particular thanks go to the teams from Tarbert and Dalmally who kept faith and were rewarded with some decent weather through the day.

The party continued in the clubhouse until midnight with local band Gubbed providing the entertainment. The night was rounded off in great style with an impromptu piping performance from Pipe Major Craig Lang, fresh from Mid Argyll Pipe Band’s victory at Cowal earlier in the day.

Thanks go to all everyone who gave up their time to make the day a great success.