Council looks for floods of sustainable ideas

With Lochgilphead officially identified as an area potentially vulnerable to flooding, Argyll and Bute Council has commissioned a study into sustainable flood management in the area.

A public drop-in consultation event, the second of its kind since the study began in 2018, was held on August 29 at Lochgilphead Community Education Centre, with a steady trickle of people coming along to this and a similar event in Clachan, Kintyre.

At the drop-in, there was informal discussion around the potential shortlist of sustainable flood defence solutions that have been identified, as well as a chance to share local flood knowledge.

Comments from the public will help inform the final phase of the flood study to identify a preferred flood scheme solution for Lochgilphead, which may then be presented for consideration to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency and the Scottish Government.

While there is nothing settled, ideas being considered include a coastal embankment at Lochgilphead front green; a raised sea wall at the front green; reducing overspill in the Crinan Canal; allowing natural flooding; a tidal barrage and adapting properties to withstand flooding.

Any comments for the study team can be emailed to morag.hutton@aecom.com

To find out more about the Lochgilphead flood study, visit the Argyll and Bute Council website and look for the ‘consultations’ tab.