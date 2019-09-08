Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – September 6, 2019

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Drop in the sea

We do not profess to be experts, but the costs involved in renewing 50 miles of power transmission lines, along with pylons and substation – plus the removal of what was there before – must be astronomical.

What would be the problem for SSEN Transmission to look at burying the line passing across the Tarbert isthmus, or even laying a short length of subsea cable under the upper reaches of West Loch Tarbert? It may have been costed based on the published design, but the money involved, relative to the whole project, would surely be negligible.

The company states no ‘formal objections’ were received and that it will ‘do all it can’ to minimise the visual impact. Well, people are now objecting formally, informally and every other way, and we await their revised plans with interest.

A story worth telling

You will notice something of a departure from our normal straight, third person, reporting style on page 13. The gentleman made such an impression that his story, we felt, was worth telling, and written in first person perhaps adds to the impact – but we’ll let the reader be the judge.